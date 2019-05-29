JUST IN
Congress workers to gather demanding Rahul stays on

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Hundreds of Delhi Congress workers along with former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will assemble outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence on Wednesday to appeal him to withdraw his offer to step down from the party's top post.

A senior Congress leader told IANS that they will assemble at 4 p.m.

The Congress chief has offered to step down from the post following the dismal performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 12:32 IST

