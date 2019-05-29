Congress workers to gather demanding Rahul stays on

-
Hundreds of Delhi Congress workers along with former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will assemble outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence on Wednesday to appeal him to withdraw his offer to step down from the party's top post.
A senior Congress leader told IANS that they will assemble at 4 p.m.
The Congress chief has offered to step down from the post following the dismal performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.
