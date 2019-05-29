Naveen Patnaik sworn-in as Odisha CM for 5th term

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

Naveen Patnaik was on Wednesday sworn-in as the Odisha Chief Minister after he was re-elected with a decisive majority in the Assembly elections.

Patnaik and his team of ministers were administered the oath of the office at a function here.

The 72-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief became one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state.

The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seat in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded election, held along with Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in the state since 2000.

