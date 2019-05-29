Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates to NZ attack survivors

An Australian teenager, who broke an egg on a controversial far-right senator's for blaming Muslims for the attack, has donated $69,000 to survivors of the attacks.

Will Connolly, 17, egged Fraser Anning in March, prompting people online to dub him the "Egg Boy" and flooded him with donations to pay his legal expenses, the reported.

Anning had caused fury after the March 15 attack when he said Muslim migration was to blame for the shootings that killed 51 people.

The lawmaker was formally censured by in April for his "appalling" remarks, made on the day of the shootings.

Connolly had confronted the from behind as he gave a press conference in on March 16. Footage of the clash went viral. It showed Anning physically retaliating before his supporters tackled the teenager to the ground.

were set up for Connolly to "buy more eggs" and to cover potential legal fees. Police chose not to press any charges instead gave the teenager an "official caution", the report said.

On Tuesday, Connolly announced that he had transferred "all monies" to charities in charge of official fundraising efforts. "To the victims of the tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you," he said.

Though his actions drew praise, they also sparked a conversation in about forms of political protest.

