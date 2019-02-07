Contempt notice to Nageswara Rao, Bhasuran

The on Thursday came down heavily on Joint M. and prosecution S. Bhasuran for transferring an probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case despite the court's embargo against the transfer of then who was heading the investigation team.

In a sudden turn of events, the apex court initiated contempt proceedings against the two officials for processing a file relating to the transfer of then of the (CBI) who was heading the Muzaffarpur horror case.

A bench of Ranjan Gogoi, Justice and Justice slammed both officials for transferring Sharma without obtaining prior nod of the court or informing the of the Cabinet (ACC) about October 31 and November 28, 2018 orders of the court that had said that would continue to be the "senior-most as a part of the investigating team..."

Similarly, by November 28, 2018 order by which the was allowed to expand the investigating team as it took upon itself the responsibility of probing other cases of "grave concern", the court had clarified that "we make it absolutely clear that Mr. A.K. Sharma, Additional Director, of the investigations, will continue to remain the of the investigations and the expanded team including the new members will report to him directly".

Taking a "very very serious view" of the transfer, the bench sought their response by Monday and their personal presence in the court on Tuesday.

The court also sought the presence of all officials who dealt with the file relating to the transfer of Sharma from the CBI to the (CRPF) as its

Describing it as a "fit case of contempt", the CJI said: "We will get to the bottom of the matter... We are going to take it very very seriously. You have played with the orders of this court. God help you."

As CBI of Police D. Singh, who is posted at Patna, told the court that he had filed the affidavit on the transfer of Sharma on instructions from Nageswara Rao, CJI Gogoi asked: "How this SP is competent to file this affidavit?"

"This is happening. This is a reality. We intend to deal with it," he said also telling D. Singh, who was present in the court, "Never ever file an affidavit without satisfaction."

"Law is the only master you serve, not any bureaucrat, not any Keep that in mind," CJI Gogoi told the CBI

--IANS

pk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)