Elderly man attempts suicide before Metro train

An elderly man suffered critical injuries after he tried to kill himself by jumping before a Metro train in Sector 7, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at 10.50 a.m.

"The victim, identified as Surender, 70, is a resident of He left his house to visit Hanuman temple," Police said.

A retired Section Officer, was admitted to a hospital. "We are trying to find out the reason for attempted to suicide as he is presently unconscious," the added.

--IANS

sp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)