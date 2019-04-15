BJP leader killed in Odisha, shutdown called

A (BJP) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Odisha's Khordha town, police said on Monday. Party workers have called for a six-hour shutdown.

was shot at near Khurda BJP MLA candidate Kalucharan Khadayat's residence.

He sustained and was admitted to the district hospital. Jena was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Following the incident, the BJP called for Khordha bandh from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. The party workers staged protests outside a police station demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

"We are shattered to hear about the murder of one of our party leaders of Khordha," said.

He blamed the ruling for the murder of the and said they will get a befitting reply from voters.

--IANS

cd/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)