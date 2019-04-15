FIR against Samajwadi's Azam Khan for 'khaki underwear' jibe at Jaya Prada

An FIR was registered Monday against senior leader for his "underwear" jibe against BJP leader and film actor who is fighting the from Rampur against him.

District magistrate of Rampur Aajaneya Kumar Singh Monday told PTI, "An FIR has been registered against under section 509 of the IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under sections of the Representation of People's Act."



On Sunday, without naming the actor, Khan told the gathering in an election rally in Rampur "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years.

"People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai), said Khan.

The video of Khan's purported speech was also doing the rounds on various social media platform.

However, Azam on Monday clarified that he had not named anyone in his speech.

"I have not taken the name of any person, nor did I tell the positive aspect or negative aspect of anyone. I only referred to a sick person in Delhi, who deserves sympathy, and who had once said that he will spray bullets on me with 150 rifles...I only said that it took people long to identify them, and the same mistake was committed by our party leaders as well," the SP leader said.

"It was also known that there was a RSS pant on his body, and pants are worn by men. If anyone can prove that I had taken any name, or maligned anyone, then I will not contest the polls," Khan added.