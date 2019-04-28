Cop suspended for fake post against Tripura CM's wife

A police was arrested and subsequently suspended from service on Sunday for spreading fake information on about an alleged "divorce suit" filed against Kumar by his wife Niti Deb, the police said.

" was arrested for sharing fake information on He was later suspended from service by the authority," a said.

Hossain is the of Islam Uddin, a of the opposition

The Police had on Friday registered a case against Anupam Paul, a user, for allegedly spreading fake information about a "divorce suit" filed against by his wife Niti in a

(DIG) told IANS that the police were looking for Paul and a probe was on.Paul, who had earlier worked in the of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been previously accused of posting fake messages on different issues on the social media.

Deb, who returned here on Sunday after campaigning in West Bengal, told the media that FIRs have been filed against five people on the same issue.

"Nobody involved in spreading the fake news would be spared," said the Chief Minister, who who had earlier said in a statement that "such was a deep-rooted conspiracy with malafide intention".

Biplab Deb's wife said she was shocked and stunned by some about their marital life.

"Such fake campaign spoils the social reputation and stature of a person. None, especially the women, should be the target of such bogus social media campaigns," she said.

"A few weeks back, was launched against the state's Social Welfare and Santana Chakma, who's also a young tribal woman," said.

--IANS

sc/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)