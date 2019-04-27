FB user booked for spreading Tripura CM's 'divorce' rumours

Police on Friday registered a case against one Anupam Paul, a user, for allegedly spreading fake information about a "divorce suit" filed against Kumar by his wife Niti

"An FIR was lodged by an individual with station, accusing of forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy. Police suspect that more people might be involved with Paul," (DIG) of Police told IANS.

He said police are looking for Paul and further probe is on.

"The accused has not been arrested yet as he might be outside the state. Police have conducted a search at Paul's home here. Paul has been accused of posting such fake messages on the previously." the DIG said.

Following the postings on various platforms, the Chief Minister's wife Niti Deb, who is now in in connection with her medical treatment, told a local television channel over phone, "it was a fake news. This is a dirty rumour spread to gain political mileage".

Deb, who is now in for Lok Sabha election campaign, in a statement said that "such is a deep rooted conspiracy with "malafide intention".

Deb, who became in March last year, is also the state of the ruling

addressed a press conference and vehemently condemned the "fake social media campaign" and demanded strict action against the perpetrators for spreading the rumour of a "divorce suit filed against by his wife in a court".

--IANS

sc/vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)