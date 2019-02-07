78 families shifted from avalanche prone areas in J&K

A total of 78 families were shifted to safer places from avalanche prone areas of and Kashmir's district on Thursday, officials said.

The authorities said 60 families from Waltangoo Nar and 18 from Nageenpora Kund were taken to safer places by the police and civil administration as heavy snowfall hit the Valley on Thursday.

Following the snowfall, the in the Valley issued an avalanche danger warning in the higher areas.

A massive avalanche in February 2005 devastated the lives of dozens of families in Waltangoo Nar area.

