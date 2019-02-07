Another avalanche warning in Himachal high hills

The State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday again issued a after an warning in the high hills by the Manali-based and Study Establishment (SASE).

The said there was an threat in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, and Kullu districts till Friday.

Meanwhile, the western disturbances -- originating from and moving across the Afghanistan- region -- will start withdrawing in the region from Friday, told IANS.

Under the influence of an active western disturbance, there was widespreaead rain and snowfall at most places in the state in the past 24 hours, he said.

Shimla, which experenced intermittent rain throught the day, saw night temperature at 4.3 degrees Celsius whereas the day's temperture stayed at 7.9 degrees.

Popular tourist destination recorded a low of 0.4 degree Celsius.

Kalpa in district saw the night temperature at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.2 degree in Dalhousie and 3.6 degrees in Dharamsala, which saw 42.8 mm rain in the past 24 hours, highest in the state.

Keylong in district experenced 35 cm

