Copyright Rules to be amended for better compliance with digital platforms

In order to ensure compliance of Act with digital platforms gaining popularity, the on Monday proposed the Amendment Rules, 2019 and released a draft for comments.

Stake-holders can make comments and suggestions till June 29.

"In order to ensure smooth and flawless compliance of Act in the light of

technological advancement in digital era... the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has now proposed to introduce the Copyright Amendment Rules, 2019," the said in a statement.

At present, the copyright regime is governed by the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Copyright Rules, 2013, which were last amended in 2016.

--IANS

rv/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)