Counting of ballots for 10 Haryana seats begin

The counting of ballots for all the 10 parliamentary seats of began on Thursday amid tight security, electoral officials said.

Amidst allegations of booth capturing, there was 69.74 per cent of the 1.8 crore electorate polling on May 12 in the state, which went to polls under the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha

The result will decide the fate of 223 candidates, including 11 women.

told IANS there are about 1,05,859 service voters.

He said all preparations have been made for the counting of votes, which will be carried out in 90 counting centres at 39 places.

of Police said the state has deployed 10 additional companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces to maintain law and order in Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Sirsa and districts.

It is a do-or-die battle for Chief and his predecessor and 'marginalised'

The (BJP), the and Om Prakash Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the three main parties in the fray.

The stakes are high for Hooda in these as he is trying to prove that he is still a and could lead the in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Hooda was marginalised after the party's humiliating defeat in the October 2014 Assembly polls held under his helm.

The other big names in the poll fray are former Kumari Selja, who is fighting on the Congress ticket from Ambala, a reserved seat.

The BJP's is contesting from Gurugram, while former Congress state is pitted against him.

Krishan Pal Gujjar, who won the seat in 2014 with a huge 4.7 lakh margin, is vying to retain the seat. He is facing a challenge from former Congress and

Former Chautala's grandsons -- Arjun and the estranged Dushyant and Digvijay -- are making their debut plunge into electoral

Arjun and are trying their luck from Kurukshetra and Sonipat seats respectively as candidates of the INLD and the (JJP), a breakaway INLD faction.

The JJP and the have formed an alliance.

is going to witness a triangular clash of dynasts from where Dushyant Chautala, who leads the JJP, is struggling to retain his seat. He is pitted against debutants Bhavya Bishnoi of the Congress and BJP's bureaucrat-turned-politician

While Bhavya, the youngest in the fray, is the grandson of late three-time Bhajan Lal, is the son of Congress turncoat and

