Over 67 pc polling in Haryana

Over 67 per cent of 1.80 crore electorate exercised their franchise in the 10 seats in Haryana, where 223 candidates, including two Union ministers and a former minister, are in the fray.

In the 2014 general election, the overall poll percentage stood at 71.86.

State Joint Electoral Officer said till compiling of figures at 9 pm, 67.40 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the polls.

No untoward incident was reported in the state and the polling remained peaceful.

The highest polling percentage (till 9 pm) was recorded in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency (73.11) followed by Kurukshetra (72.46) per cent and the lowest was in Karnal (60.78).

Notable candidates included Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, former Bhupinder Singh Hooda, of the and

Eleven women candidates are in the fray, prominent amongst them being (Ambala) and Shruti Choudhary (Bhiwani-Mahendergarh) of the and of the BJP.

There were reports of minor skirmishes from some parts, including Fatehabad, in Mewat, Sirsa and Gurgaon, between supporters of political parties.

While poll officials said voting went on smoothly during the day, Congress' candidate Deepender Singh Hooda, who is seeking re-election for a fourth term, accused and MLA of intimidating voters by forcibly entering some polling booths.

Deepender Hooda, son of former chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also lodged a complaint with Rohtak's

Grover rejected the charge as "baseless" allegations in the face of "imminent defeat". The minister alleged that there were complaints against workers of intimidating some voters.

While polling was underway, the police claimed to have arrested Ramesh Lohar, a history sheeter of Bohar village, along with his accomplice in front of a school, and seized three fake vehicle number plates, 15 cartridges of 0.32 bore, sticks and lathis.

Three vehicles with temporary numbers were also impounded, police said.

Two cases of electoral offences were registered in district, they said.

Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Sonipat candidate alleged that his party symbol (a pair of slippers) was not clearly visible on electronic voting machines at booths 88, 89 and 90 in district.

The said there were some glitches in EVMs and the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) at a few booths early in the morning, but those were replaced immediately.

Indian posted a picture of his inked finger on after exercising his franchise at a polling booth in Gurgaon. "Voting is your right and responsibility towards nation building. Go vote," he tweeted.

voted in Karnal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is fighting from Sonipat, cast his vote at Kiloi in Rohtak district. chief Ashok Tanwar, candidate and sitting exercised their franchise in Sirsa.

Enthusiastic voters were seen at several places. A groom went to cast his vote in Mullana village of Ambala constituency before solemnising his marriage.

A few nonagenarian also exercised their franchise. Som Dutt, 98, exercised his franchise at a booth in Yamunanagar while 92-year-old who reached the booth on a wheelchair cast her vote in Ambala town.

A large number of women were seen in queues at the Sakhi Matdan Kendras, which were exclusively run by women and were set up in each assembly segment.

The had made special arrangements to facilitate physically challenged voters.

Among the major parties in the fight are the BJP, Congress and the INLD, which are contesting the 10 parliamentary seats independently.

The JJP, which was formed after a split in the six months ago, is contesting on seven seats while the remaining three seats are being fought by its ally the

The BSP is fighting on eight seats, leaving two for its ally the floated by rebel

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP contested eight seats and won seven. Its then ally the Janhit Congress had fought on two seats, losing both. The won two seats and the Congress could retain only the Rohtak seat last time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)