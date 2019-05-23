Counting of votes begin for 40 Bihar LS seats

The counting of votes for all the 40 parliamentary seats of began on Thursday in 35 counting centres amid tight security, officials said.

According to the officials, a total of 72,723 EVMs at the counting centres will decide the fate of 626 candidates, including 56 women.

The entire counting process will be videographed.

"First the postal ballots would be counted followed by EVMs," the officials said.

To maintain law and order, 1,700 personnel of central paramilitary forces have been deployed near the counting centres and thousands of Police officials deployed at sensitive places across the state.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radha Mohan Singh, Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Ram Kripal Yadav, and

Also in the contest are senior Tarique Anwar, former Lok Sabha Meira Kumar, former Jitan Ram Manjhi, Sharad Yadav, former Union Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Lalu Prasad's elder daughter

