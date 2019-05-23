Counting of 1.37 crore ballots for 13 Punjab seats begin

The counting of 1.37 crore ballots for the 13 parliamentary seats of began on Thursday morning amidst tight security, electoral officials said.

Amid reports of minor skirmishes, 65.96 per cent voting was recorded on May 19 in the seventh and final phase of the

The result will decide the fate of 278 candidates, including 24 women.

Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 21 locations across the state, an said.

The main contest in the state is between the ruling and the Akali Dal-BJP combine.

However, all eyes are on two seats -- and -- witnessing a clash of personalities.

In Amritsar, is making his electoral debut against sitting

In Gurdaspur, is the candidate against state Sunil Jakhar, who won the October 2017 by-election by 1.92 lakh votes.

Political dynasties continue to dominate the state's

As many as four Congress and three candidates belong to political families.

supremo Parkash Singh Badal's and is locked in a multi-cornered contest in the stronghold of Bathinda.

His son and former Deputy Chief is in fray from Ferozepur.

In Patiala, former Preneet Kaur, wife of Amarinder Singh, is in the fray for the fifth time.

The three-time was defeated by the AAP's by over 20,000 votes in 2014. This time Gandhi is in the fray as a nominee of the Nawan Party, a new outfit.

In Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of late who was assassinated in 1995, is seeking re-election.

Minister (Congress) is in the fray from Anandpur Sahib. He is pitted against sitting Akali Dal

Unlike 2014, the infighting-ridden is now struggling to save its sinking ship, with several leaders either having defected or facing suspension.

Countering defections within the party, actor-comedian Bhagwant Mann, the AAP's only hope to retain the Sangrur seat, accused party rebel leader of being an agent of both the Congress and the Akali Dal and of engineering defections of legislators to the Congress.

Of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Akali Dal-BJP combine currently holds five (four Akali Dal, one BJP), while the Congress and the have four each.

In the 2014 polls, saw 70.61 per cent polling.

