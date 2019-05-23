May faces pressure after Leadsom resigns

is continuing to face pressure from her own to resign after one of her senior ministers quit the

The of the House, Andrea Leadsom, stepped down on Wednesday night over the PM's Brexit policy, the reported.

Several ministers have also said that the PM cannot stay in her post.

May said she was "sorry to lose someone of passion, drive and sincerity".

Speaking to reporters, Leadsom said May's new Brexit plan had "elements I cannot support, that aren't Brexit".

The had been due to appear in the on Thursday to give a business statement to

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Leadsom said she did not believe "the UK would be a truly sovereign through the deal that is now proposed".

She also described holding another referendum as "dangerously divisive", and said she was opposed to the "willingly facilitating such a concession".

May has offered a chance to hold a vote on another referendum if they back Agreement Bill - the legislation needed to implement the agreement between the UK and EU on the terms of Brexit.

Leadsom was set to announce when the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement Bill - the legislation needed to implement the agreement between the UK and EU on the terms of Brexit - would be introduced to the Parliament.

However, it is now not clear who will take her place at the dispatch box.

