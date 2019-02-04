Cricketer Bhajji to promote Punjab fitness campaign

-
Former Indian Test spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday offered to voluntarily promote the Punjab government's 'Tandarust Punjab Mission', a state minister said here.
Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi lauded the cricketer for offering to contribute towards promoting health and fitness in the state under the government's flagship mission. Popularly known as 'Bhajji', Singh met the minister here and expressed his willingness to participate in the campaign.
Sodhi asked Singh to leverage his appeal with youngsters in supporting the state government drive to eradicate drug menace from Punjab.
"It is Punjab's good luck that a sportsman like Rana Sodhi is at the helm of affairs. Being an athlete, Sodhi knows the needs of a sportsperson, which is the best thing for the sporting ecosystem to evolve," Singh said.
