IPL: RCB's 5-day conditioning camp begins in Bengaluru

As part of their preparation for Season 12 of the cash-rich (IPL), (RCB) have announced a five-day conditioning camp under the guidance of coaches and at the National Academy at here.

Among those attending the camp, which began on Sunday, are all-rounder Washington Sundar, along with Akshdeep Nath, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Himmat Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Milind Kumar, Prayas and Shivam Dube.

The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes including the yoyo test under the guidance of their trainers, A.I. Harsha, and

