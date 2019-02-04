JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

McCullum announces retirement from Big Bash League

Business Standard

IPL: RCB's 5-day conditioning camp begins in Bengaluru

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

As part of their preparation for Season 12 of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced a five-day conditioning camp under the guidance of coaches Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra at the National Cricket Academy at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Among those attending the camp, which began on Sunday, are all-rounder Washington Sundar, along with Akshdeep Nath, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Himmat Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Milind Kumar, Prayas Ray Barman and Shivam Dube.

The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes including the yoyo test under the guidance of their trainers, A.I. Harsha, Evan Speechly and Shravan Kumbagowdana.

--IANS

tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements