Crime syndicates smuggle gold in paste form

Big-time syndicates operating across are gold in a paste form to and hi-tech machines installed at all international airports, sources said.

Southern Indian state of has become the new hub of the gold paste where more than 16 cases have been registered in the past couple of months, revealed a top DRI source to IANS. However seizures, in recent times, have been made by customs at international airports located outside too, the source added.

On Tuesday, the customs seized gold in paste form at Dabolim International in where a passenger traveling on (Flight WY209) from was held by the sleuths at the green channel. On frisking, gold paste worth 1630 gm valued at Rs 48 lakhs was recovered from him. The paste form of the was concealed inside the soles of shoes and in the jeans.

DRI sources said that all four international airports in were on a high alert so the passenger changed his and landed at "These syndicates have adopted a new method of gold by converting the into powder and compounds in a paste form. Once the consignment is smuggled, approximately 700 gm of gold per 1000 gm of paste is retrieved from a The gold, in pure form, is then handed over to the party," said a

A few days back, around 1200 gm of gold paste was seized from the IGI The passenger carrying the consignment in two packets was identified as Mohammed Asfaque, who arrived from

Officials are of the view that syndicates linked with underworld gangs are offloading smuggled gold in paste form to prominent jewelers and dealers in gold across metros. Investigation is on to identify potential end-users to break the nexus between syndicates and jewelers.

--IANS

dk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)