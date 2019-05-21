Crime syndicates smuggle gold in paste form

-
ALSO READ
High dose of X-ray radiations increases cancer risk for obese patients
Consistent radiation dose must to avoid risks: Study
Girl in China climbs through train station baggage X-Ray
Radiotherapy doubles the survival chances of mesothelioma cancer patients
Kingpin of interstate narcotic drug cartel arrested
-
Big-time crime syndicates operating across India are smuggling gold in a paste form to dodge metal detectors and hi-tech X-ray machines installed at all international airports, sources said.
Southern Indian state of Kerala has become the new hub of the gold paste smuggling where more than 16 cases have been registered in the past couple of months, revealed a top DRI source to IANS. However seizures, in recent times, have been made by customs at international airports located outside Kerala too, the source added.
On Tuesday, the customs seized gold in paste form at Dabolim International Airport in Goa where a passenger traveling on Oman Air (Flight WY209) from Muscat was held by the sleuths at the green channel. On frisking, gold paste worth 1630 gm valued at Rs 48 lakhs was recovered from him. The paste form of the yellow metal was concealed inside the soles of shoes and in the jeans.
DRI sources said that all four international airports in Kerala were on a high alert so the passenger changed his travel plans and landed at Goa. "These syndicates have adopted a new method of smuggling gold by converting the yellow metal into powder and compounds in a paste form. Once the consignment is smuggled, approximately 700 gm of gold per 1000 gm of paste is retrieved from a chemical procedure. The gold, in pure form, is then handed over to the party," said a DRI official.
A few days back, around 1200 gm of gold paste was seized from the IGI Airport. The passenger carrying the consignment in two packets was identified as Mohammed Asfaque, who arrived from Dubai.
Officials are of the view that crime syndicates linked with underworld gangs are offloading smuggled gold in paste form to prominent jewelers and dealers in gold across metros. Investigation is on to identify potential end-users to break the nexus between syndicates and jewelers.
--IANS
dk/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU