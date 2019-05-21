Doctor, nurses beaten up after three newborn die in Jharkhand

A doctor and some nurses at a government hospital in Jharkhand's were beaten up by relatives of three newborn babies who died on Tuesday, police said.

After the babies died at the hospital in Chaitadih village of the district, angry relatives thrashed Dr and some nurses.

Three women had given birth to the babies two days ago and the delivery was normal. Prasad had given an injection to all three babies on Monday night and relatives alleged that the babies' condition worsened subsequently.

The doctor also referred them to a hospital in The father of one took the baby to but the two others remained in the hospital here. All three died on Tuesday.

Prasad said that the condition of the babies born was critical so he had given them injection and referred to for treatment.

Police are probing the case.

--IANS

ns/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)