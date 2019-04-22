Kingpin of interstate narcotic drug cartel arrested

The of an interstate narcotic drug cartel, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested on Sunday, the confirmed.

"On April 21, aka Mamu was apprehended from the highway near Muradabad, as he was waiting for his contact to proceed further at a safe hideout," the police said.

During the investigation, Qureshi said he was introduced to Mukund of by one Malik, who he said was a distant relative of his. Mukund used to supply heroin from the North-East at cheaper rates, Qureshi said.

The police had already arrested two members of the group and seized 32 kilograms of high-grade heroin and a car for transporting the illegal consignments. During the investigation, they had revealed that they delivered heroin at the behest of Qureshi.

A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigation in the case is underway.

