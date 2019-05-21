Arunachal Pradesh MLA, 10 others killed in militant ambush (2nd Lead)

At least 11 persons, including Tirong Aboh, were killed in an ambush by suspected Naga militants in district of on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that Aboh and his family members were travelling from Dibrugarh in to Khonsa, when their vehicle was ambushed by suspected NSCN (IM) militants at Bogapani in district, located on Assam- border.

Aboh, a sitting (NPP) MLA from West constituency of the hill state, contested the recently held Assembly elections for a second term and received threats from the (NSCN-IM) militants over this.

The police confirmed that Aboh had died, but refused to divulge details of the other victims.

for Home confirmed the number of killed to be 11 and condemned the incident.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of MLA Shri of Arunachal Pradesh, his family including 11 people. Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack," Rijiju tweeted.

NPP expressed shock over the tragedy. "The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack," Sangma tweeted.

"Extremely shocked by the unfortunate killing of MLA and several others, by insurgents. Strongly condemn this barbarous act. Action will be initiated to hunt down the perpetrators. My heartfelt condolence & may souls of those departed rest in peace," tweeted.

