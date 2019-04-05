No blanket ban on civilian movement on highway

The government's decision to bar civilian traffic on the Jammu- highway for two days in a week will not apply to bonafide and emergency movement of civilians, a top said on Friday.

After public outrage on the government decision to disallow civilian and public transport on the highway on Sundays and Wednesdays to secure movement of convoys of security forces, Divisional said there was no blanket ban.

"The ban would not apply to children going to schools or to those who have business establishments around the national highway or to those who have agricultural and horticultural land around the national highway or in medical emergencies," he said.

"We have issued elaborate instructions to all district development commissioners who shall ensure that the general public is not put to any inconvenience during days reserved for passage of security forces on the highway," Khan said.

The ban followed the February suicide bombing on the highway thatkilled 40 CRPF troopers.

