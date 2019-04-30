Cyclone Fani: Rs 1,086-cr Central aid to 4 states

The (MHA) on Tuesday issued an advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to four states for preventive and relief measures in response to cyclonic storm 'Fani', a Ministry statement said.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and will get the aid from the (SDRF) based on the decision of the (NCMC).

With 'Fani' intensifying into a 'severe cyclonic storm' over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, the four coastal states have been put on high alert.

Of the total Rs 1,086 crore, gets Rs 200.25 crore, Odisha gets Rs 340.875 crore, Rs 309.375 crore and Rs 235.50 crore.

