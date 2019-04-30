Cyclone Fani: Rs 1,086-cr Central aid to 4 states

-
The Home Ministry (MHA) on Tuesday issued an advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to four states for preventive and relief measures in response to cyclonic storm 'Fani', a Ministry statement said.
Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will get the aid from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) based on the decision of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC).
With 'Fani' intensifying into a 'severe cyclonic storm' over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, the four coastal states have been put on high alert.
Of the total Rs 1,086 crore, Andhra Pradesh gets Rs 200.25 crore, Odisha gets Rs 340.875 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 309.375 crore and West Bengal Rs 235.50 crore.
