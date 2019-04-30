Bangladeshi worker jailed in Dubai for molesting Indian minor

A court has sentenced a Bangladeshi worker to six months in jail for molesting an Indian minor girl, the media reported.

According to public prosecution records, the 30-year-old Bangladeshi man took the six-year-old girl to the lift of her residence where molested her, reported on Monday

The Court of First Instance on Monday ordered that the worker be deported after completing his jail term.

The girl's father, an Indian flight attendant, recounted that the defendant kissed and hugged his daughter on February 24 and February 28 as he took her inside the lift without any need for it.

"I checked the surveillance cameras and saw the defendant calling my girl to come to him and then taking her away.

"When I confronted the accused with that, he claimed it was a joke and confessed he did a mistake and asked to be forgiven," he added.

--IANS

