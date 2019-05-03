Cyclone Fani to have no major impact on Sri Lanka

Tropical cyclone Fani will not have a major impact on in the coming days, Sri Lanka's (DMC) said here on Friday.

The powerful cyclone slammed into India's eastern coastline on Friday, bringing torrential rain and winds of up to 200 km/h. It is one of the most severe storms to hit the region in recent years.

said that cyclone Fani was expected to increase wind speeds up to 200 km per hour and although there was no major threat to Sri Lanka, officials were deployed in several districts in case of an emergency.

"The major effects of the cyclone have died down, yet 25 districts in have taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its communities," Kodippili was quoted as saying by

In its latest weather update, the said the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani was located about 1,250 km northeast of Jaffna, in Sri Lanka's north and was likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island.

Heavy rain of above 100 mm will be expected over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces in the coming days.

The general public, naval and fishing communities have been asked to be cautious, the said.

IANS

soni/bg

