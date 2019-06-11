Cyclone Vayu: NCMC takes stock of preparatory measures

The (NCMC) chaired by on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for cyclone "Vayu", which is likely to hit on Thursday.

The meeting followed Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction that cyclone Vayu is likely to hit the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region on June 13 with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph that may touch up to 135 kmph.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of A storm surge of about 1-1.5 metre above the astronomical tides is likely to inundate the low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of the landfall of the cyclonic storm.

The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins to the concerned authorities, said a statement.

Reviewing the preparedness of the state and Central agencies, Sinha directed that people from vulnerable areas be moved to safer places, and essential food, drinking water and medicines be stocked.

"All possible measures are to be taken to avoid any human casualty and preparations be kept ready to restore any damage that may be caused to infrastructure. Rescue teams of (SDRF), Army, Coast Guard and (BSF) are also in readiness. The is in continuous touch with the state governments and the Central agencies concerned," an official statement said.

will meet again to take stock of the situation, added the statement.

