Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat on Thursday, thousands being evacuated

Even as severe heat wave conditions prevailed, is readying for Cyclone Vayu that is likely to make a landfall on the state's coast on Thursday, while teams of state and (NDRF) are taking up positions in all the coastal districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief told reporters in Gandhinagar that going by information from the (IMD), the cyclone was likely to make a landfall near Veraval between 6 am and 7 am on Thursday.

"It would be anywhere between Veraval and Diu (in Saurashtra region), but most probably it would be near Veraval in district," he added.

later in the evening apprised a meeting of the (NCMC) chaired by Pradeep Kumar Singh, that around 2.8 lakh people from the vulnerable areas along the coast would be evacuated from Wednesday.

Cyclone Vayu, which was located around 690 km south of Veraval on Tuesday morning, could hit at a speed of 110 km to 135 km per hour when it makes a landfall, officials said.

Several coastal districts in the Saurashtra region were likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains, heralding pre-monsoon showers, according to MeT officials.

He said people were being made aware about the eventualities through public address systems, and Whatsapp messages. "The is fully prepared and equipped to deal with the situation," said Singh.

took review meetings with the officials twice on Tuesday.

"The has already started deploying NDRF rescue teams and we have asked for additional 10 NDRF teams from the Centre. In all, as many as 35 NDRF teams will be made available by tomorrow afternoon at all the coastal districts, which are likely to be affected," (Revenue) told a press conference on Tuesday evening.

He said the state had been put on alert after predictions the cyclonic storm, accompanied by heavy rains. The NDRF teams, along with teams of (SDRF), were being positioned and were well equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment, among other things, added.

Besides these, two companies of the (BSF) were being deployed in Kutch, while the is coordinating with the military for swift rescue and response efforts.

The Government, on instructions from Vijay Rupani, has announced a two-day shutdown of all academic institutions including schools, colleges and anganwadis across six coastal districts in Saurashtra.

The MET officials have predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat and storm surge in the could rise to about one to 1.5 metres above the normal tides and inundate low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir- Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts as well as Union Territory of Diu.

According to the latest IMD updates, the Cyclone Vayu is likely to move nearly northward and cross between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110-120 km per hour gusting to 135 km per hour.

(Ports and Transport) Sunaina Tomar, meanwhile, said a disaster management plan had been activated at all the ports in the state and cargo operations have been suspended. Fishermen have already been advised against venturing into the sea for the next few days.

With a view to ensuring that the authorities remained in all preparedness, on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of state and central ministries concerned as well as agencies to deal with the situation.

Shah instructed all senior officials to ensure every possible measure was taken and that the people were safely evacuated as also maintenance of all essential services like electricity, telecommunications, and

The also said all control rooms should function 24X7.

Secretary also convened a meeting to review the preparedness of the State and Central Agencies and directed that people from vulnerable areas be moved to safer places, and essential food, and medicines be stocked.

According to an official release, the Cabinet Secretary directed the officials that "all possible measures are to be taken to avoid any human casualty and preparations kept ready to restore any damage that may be caused to infrastructure.

