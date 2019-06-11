NCMC discusses preparatory measures for cyclone 'Vayu'

The Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of and reviewed the preparedness in view of cyclone 'Vayu.'

According to the forecast of Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is expected to touch coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of along with storm surge, which may cause inundation in the low lying coastal areas of Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir, Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.

Chief Secretary and to Daman and Diu apprised the of preparatory measures put in place for dealing with the cyclonic storm. Singh informed the meeting that approximately 2.8 lakh people from the vulnerable areas along the coast would be evacuated from Wednesday.

The said the people from vulnerable areas should be moved to safer places, and essential food, drinking water, and medicines should also be stocked. All possible measures are to be taken to avoid any human casualty and preparations kept ready to restore any damage that may be caused to infrastructure.

NDRF has mobilised 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with the local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and BSF are also in the readiness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)