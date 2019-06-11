Gang of cheats busted, one arrested for duping MBBS aspirants

The has arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of securing admissions in medical colleges.

The accused identified as was arrested on Saturday after police received a complaint of cheating of Rs 58 lakhs on the pretext of getting admission in an MBBS college.

"The accused obtained the data of people preparing for medical examination through The matter came to light on May 27 after a complaint was filed by one Virender Singh at station," said of Police,

Singh added that the accused, in a bid to make quick money, tried to capitalise on the growing demand of medical admissions.

In an FIR filed with the Cyber Cell, the complainant alleged that they met a duo - Simranjeet Singh Gill and Karandeep Singh - who claimed to be brothers.

The brothers assured the complainant that his ward would get admission to a Rajasthan-based medical college for which he was asked to pay Rs 70 lakh in four instalments.

The victim and his friends - Singh, Jagdev and Devender Yadav - paid Rs 58 lakh to the accused. However, after receiving the money, the accused switched off their phones.

Marwah was arrested after his movements were tracked by the police, however his associates are still absconding.

--IANS

rag/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)