Surging oil prices, falling rupee dents markets (Intro Roundup)

Weak global cues over the delay in Brexit deal, uncertainty around the US- trade tension along with rising dented investor sentiment on Monday. Sensex and Nify closed nearly 0.5 per cent lower.

Among other factors, said analysts, was the weakness in rupee which helped the export-oriented IT sector stocks close in the green. All other Nifty sectoral indices ended in the red.

The Sensex closed 161.70 points or 0.42 per cent lower at 38,700.53, while the Nifty ended 61.45 points or 0.53 per cent at 11,604.50 points.

"Domestic markets started this week on a weak note given the global cues on account of drag in the US- trade deal and Brexit delays. Investors have turned cautious given the rise in and a sharp rally in the last couple of months leading to premium valuation of key indices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

"Additionally, and start of Q4 earnings season are also adding to investor turning the cautious. We may see some profit booking in the near-term given the sharp run-up in markets."

Besides the polling for General Elections, Q4 earnings result season will kick off from next week. IT (TCS) is expected to come out with its Q4 result on April 12.

Apart from the Q4 results, investors will look out for the upcoming macro-economic data points such as the IIP (Index of Industrial Production) and CPI (Consumer Price Index).

On Monday, the rupee closed at 69.68-69, down 45 paise from the previous close of 69.22-23 per dollar.

In terms of investment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 329.60 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold stocks to the tune of Rs 623.81 crore.

The top gainers on the BSE were Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, and NTPC, which advanced up to 2 per cent.

Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, and (DVR) slid in the range of 2-3 per cent.

