Davis Cup: Bopanna-Sharan win doubles tie 2-1 to haul India back into contention

In-form doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan rallied from one set down to beat Italians Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli 2-1 and haul India back into contention in the Davis Cup World Group qualifier tie here on Saturday.
After losing the first set 4-6, India won the next two 6-3, 6-4 in one hours and 43 minutes. India now trail Italy 1-2 after the visitors won two singles rubbers on Day 1.
