Davis Cup: Bopanna-Sharan win doubles tie 2-1 to haul India back into contention

In-form doubles pair of and rallied from one set down to beat Italians and 2-1 and haul back into contention in the tie here on Saturday.

After losing the first set 4-6, won the next two 6-3, 6-4 in one hours and 43 minutes. now 1-2 after the visitors won two singles rubbers on Day 1.

--IANS

dm/kk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)