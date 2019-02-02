JUST IN
Davis Cup: Bopanna-Sharan win doubles tie 2-1 to haul India back into contention

IANS  |  Kolkata 

In-form doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan rallied from one set down to beat Italians Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli 2-1 and haul India back into contention in the Davis Cup World Group qualifier tie here on Saturday.

After losing the first set 4-6, India won the next two 6-3, 6-4 in one hours and 43 minutes. India now trail Italy 1-2 after the visitors won two singles rubbers on Day 1.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 12:50 IST

