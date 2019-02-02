Davis Cup: Bopanna-Sharan win doubles to keep India hopes alive

Living up to their reputation in doubles, Indian pair of and bounced back from one-set down to beat Italian combination of and Matteo and stay alive in Qualifiers here Saturday.

In the must-win rubber, and Sharan upped the ante by breaking newcomer in the fourth game of the second set before sealing the issue 4-6 6-3 6-4 in an one-hour 43 minutes battle at

Making a comeback for the first time since 2012, southpaw Sharan complemented senior pro and wrapped it up with a forehand volley winner in the end.

Down 0-2 after losing their two in the opening day, will now look to make amends in the two reverse singles.

"We had good understanding and kept fighting," Sharan said giving credit to his

Playing his third match, the lad said: "Yes, there was pressure playing for But it felt normal having Rohan by my side. I really enjoy playing on grass. I just kept it simple without trying anything extra."



Earlier in the day, Berrettini's sterling show in his debut Friday earned him a spot in the doubles match in place of their top

Berrettini, who had won last year with Italian top-ranked Fabio Fognini, impressed with his big, powerful serves in company of doubles specialist Bollelli who had won

But gradually, Bopanna outwitted by setting up the games for Sharan to seize on the opportunities with his accurate crosscourt returns.

The momentum swung in favour of the Indian pair after they broke Berrettini in the fourth game of the second set.

Sharan's fine volley into the open court was too much for the young Berrettini who hit the net while returning with a forehand.

What followed was a marathon ninth game that stretched to seven minutes. The pair first fended off a break point before getting a set point which they failed to convert.

Another serve to the backhand brought up another set point, which they finally converted with a volley at the body of Bolelli, who hit the net on return.

It was Bopanna's experience that helped in the decider as the pair broke Bolelli twice after Sharan failed to hold his serve in the fourth game.

In the fifth game, Bopanna played some good volley while Sharan was backing him up at the net.

A clinical Bopanna forehand and a fine volley by Sharan gave the Indians two break points.

Bopanna fired in a deep return that proved too much for Bolelli, who hit the net to concede the set.

All fired up with the packed crowd rooting for them, the Indian pair cruised to 0-30 in the ninth game with Bolelli conceding the second point by a double-fault as they broke them again.

Serving for the set, Bopanna and Sharan once again complemented well to keep their hopes intact.

Earlier 2-1 up in the first set, the Indian duo came within sniffing distance of a break by forcing the fourth game to deuce. Italians were 30-0 up on Bolelli's serve but Berrettini netted a volley and Sharan made it 30-all.

Not giving up, Berrettini shot a well-directed volley to make it 40-30 but Bolelli's backhand went long as India had a deuce.

Sharan did well to direct a backhand return of serve down the line to bring up a break point but they failed to convert it as the Italians grabbed the opening set by breaking Bopanna in the ninth game.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)