Davis Cup format like a shortened Grand Slam: Italy's Barazzutti

Former Italian player Corrado Barazzutti, who is here as the of the country's team for the tie against India, on Monday joined the chorus against the tournament's new format, likening it to a shortened Grand

"They changed the formula, this is the formula and we play this one. I was a player before. I played and won the for my country and I love the other formula," Barazzutti told reporters after Italy's first training session at the here.

take on in a World Group on February 1-2.

"Time has changed and that is the decision that the ITF has taken and we play this formula," said Barazzutti, who himself is an ex-Davis Cupper, having a career-high singles ranking of No.7 in the world.

"It's like changing a You put a best of three and you play one week only. You think it's the same? Everything has changed and it's going fast. There is money too and that's important. I don't think the best players play for money.

"I don't think Federer plays Wimbledon, Nadal plays and Djokovic plays Flushing Meadows for the money," he added.

The new format will be an 18-team tournament played over a week in a single venue, with the first two editions being hosted by on an indoor hard court at the Magic Box arena, which already hosts the Masters.

Asked about the home advantage being taken away, Barazzutti said: "Now we play final only in one place. I don't know. I am coming from a different era. Davis cup was much better for me in the past playing best of 5."

Among those showing opposition was top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who said would conflict with the ATP Cup, a newly created team competition.

Swiss great has said he does not intend to play in the new Davis Cup event, but Spanish legend has already confirmed his presence.

The revamped competition was developed in a partnership between the International Federation (ITF) and Kosmos, the group founded by defender

The ITF said the changes will help increase revenue for the national federations.

--IANS

dm/tri/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)