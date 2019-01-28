Bayern routs Stuttgart 4-1 in Bundesliga action

Six-time defending champion Munich routed 4-1, to keep pace with leader Borussia Dortmund, which has a six-point advantage over the in the table.

on Sunday was unable to maintain the 1-0 lead they acquired during the first half and headed to the dressing room tied at 1-1, but they got the job done in fine form in the second 45 minutes of play, reports news.

The Bavarians' once again used the same starting lineup that earned the team, in their previous match, a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim, meaning that started on bench.

At the other end of the field, tried to close ranks and wait for an opportunity for a counterattack relying on the speed of forwards and

Stuttgart's resistance, however, lasted for only five minutes, as Spanish opened the scoring on a close range shot off a pass by Polish striker

Just three minutes later, right back had a chance to double Bayern's lead with a shot inside the area, but it went wide.

Afterwards, tried to control the game, seeking the equalizer while seemed to have taken their foot off the pedal, allowing their rivals to notch their tally in the 26th minute, when Donis controlled a long pass and fired a nice shot that got past

Having scored the equaliser, they stuck with their initial plan in a bid to maintain the 1-1 draw and they nearly got the lead 10 minutes later, when Donis fired from short range, but his shot hit Neuer's body.

It took Bayern a minute to react, as French forward tried his luck with a close range shot that was blocked by in the 37th minute, and then another effort on his part went wide in the 44th minute.

After the intermission, Bayern sought to regain the lead, with Kovac sending onto the field to replace Javi Martinez.

Bayern put Stuttgart on their back foot from the beginning of the second half, and in the 55th minute Gnabry rewarded his coach's confidence as his shot was deflected by Stuttgart Christian Gentner, who inadvertently put the ball home.

Gonzalez nearly drew level in the 64th minute, when his shot hit the woodwork and on the very next play Bayern was awarded a penalty kick that Lewandowski fired into the crossbar.

Midfielder scored the insurance in the 71st minute on a header off a corner kick by Kimmich and 14 minutes later Lewandowski rounded off the rout as he dribbled past Zieler and put the ball home.

