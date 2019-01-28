Ajax lose at Feyenoord and suffer major blow in title race

Ajax suffered a humiliating 2-6 defeat at Feyenoord to lose ground in the Dutch championship race.
Ajax on Sunday took an early lead with a free-kick by Lasse Schone but Feyenoord took over after 15 minutes, reports Xinhua news agency.
Jens Toornstra and Steven Berghuis gave the home-team the lead, and after Hakim Ziyech's equalizer Robin van Persie earned Feyenoord the lead again.
In the second half, it was only Feyenoord with the 35-year-old Van Persie adding his second goal and Tonny Vilhena and Yassin Ayoub making it worse for Ajax in the final quarter with heavy rain falling down from the sky. The 6-2 defeat meant the biggest loss for Ajax against Feyenoord in the Eredivisie since September 1979 (4-0).
