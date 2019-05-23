Inspired by Priyanka's work in Ethiopia: Nick Jonas

American says he is inspired by his wife Jonas's work as Unicef's Goodwill in

Nick on Wednesday re-tweeted Priyanka's video where she is seen visiting children at the

He wrote alongside the video: "I'm so inspired by the work my wife is doing with in "

The "Quantico" shared a string of videos and photographs in which she was seen interacting, dancing and playing with the children. She also highlighted the issues of poverty, sexual violence and child marriage through her posts.

Apart from spending time with the refugee children, the 36-year-old star also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female of the country.

Last year, the "Isn't It Romantic" star visited to meet Rohingya children.

--IANS

dc/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)