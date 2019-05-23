Ranveer Singh uses baby filter on Deepika Padukone

Bollywood's turned into an 'adorable baby' using a filter on a photograph of his actress-wife.

The photo-messaging application has introduced a new filter that transforms adult faces to look like a baby.

Ranveer on Thursday posted a photograph of Deepika's famous "lime green" 2019 look, but with a twist. He applied the 'baby filter' and transformed the "Padmaavat" star into an adorable child.

The "Gully Boy" captioned the image with a lot of emojis and tagged

couple got married in an intimate wedding at in last year.

On the acting front, Ranveer is currently busy prepping for his next "'83". It follows how, under Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated in the final of in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

"'83", presented by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.

--IANS

dc/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)