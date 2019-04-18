Dead body found wrapped in trolley bag

-
ALSO READ
Ghaziabad property dealer found dead
Ghaziabad Parents Association stage dharna to protest police harassment
Sale of unauthorised firecrackers:CPCB issues notices to police chiefs and DMs of Delhi-NCR
New SSP Upender Agarwal takes charge of Ghaziabad district
Two robbers held, constable injured in encounter in Ghaziabad
-
The dead body of a man was found wrapped in a trolley bag here.
Ghaziabad police officer Sanjay Pandey said that a police patrol found an abandoned bag lying near the Meerut Road T-point.
"When our men opened the bag, they found the body of a young man. His arms were tied behind the back. It seems that the body was thrust inside the bag after the murder," Pandey said.
"We have sent the body to mortuary. Efforts are on identify it. An alert has been sent to all police stations in NCR," he said.
--IANS
sps/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU