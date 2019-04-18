Dead body found wrapped in trolley bag

The dead body of a man was found wrapped in a bag here.

said that a police patrol found an abandoned bag lying near the Meerut Road T-point.

"When our men opened the bag, they found the body of a young man. His arms were tied behind the back. It seems that the body was thrust inside the bag after the murder," Pandey said.

"We have sent the body to mortuary. Efforts are on identify it. An alert has been sent to all police stations in NCR," he said.

--IANS

