Squall death toll rises to 20 in MP

The squall death toll in on Thursday increased to 20. Thunderstorm, hail and dust- had lashed the state on Tuesday night.

The toll has reached four in Dhar, three each in and Shazapur, two each in Ratlam, Sihor, Khargone and one each in Alirajpur, Sheopur, Chhindwara and Barwani, an official statement said.

The government has promised ex gratia to the families of the victims.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and were also lashed by the squall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

