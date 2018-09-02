Death toll reaches 7 in Somalia blast

The death toll in the in Somalia's reached seven on Sunday, police said.

The attack, which took place at 8 a.m. in district, injured several people, damaged nearby houses, blew off the roof of a mosque and caused a nearby school to collapse, news reported.

The militant group al-Shabab, which has waged an insurgency for more than 10 years, has claimed to be behind the attack.

In a similar incident on July 14, seven people were killed and several others injured in two explosions near the presidential palace in

In October 2017, the group committed the deadliest attack in Somali history when a truck bomb killed 512 people in a crowded street in

