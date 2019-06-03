Declare 550th Parkash Parb as National Tolerance Day: Punjab CM

has requested to declare the 550th Parkash Parb of as National Tolerance Day, an said on Monday.

Singh wrote a letter Modi seeking that the auspicious day be declared National for the re-dedication of people to Guru Nanak Dev's message of love, compassion and tolerance, according to a

Since the teachings of the first Sikh guru are as relevant today as they were in his times, the 550th Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, to be observed on November 12, should be declared as National as a befitting tribute to the great Master, said the

He suggested that the birth be observed in this manner every year thereafter.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)