JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Heatwave to continue in Northern India till Wednesday

Business Standard

Declare 550th Parkash Parb as National Tolerance Day: Punjab CM

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the 550th Parkash Parb of Guru Nanak Dev as National Tolerance Day, an official said on Monday.

Singh wrote a letter Modi seeking that the auspicious day be declared National Tolerance Day for the re-dedication of people to Guru Nanak Dev's message of love, compassion and tolerance, according to a government spokesperson.

Since the teachings of the first Sikh guru are as relevant today as they were in his times, the 550th Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, to be observed on November 12, should be declared as National Tolerance Day as a befitting tribute to the great Master, said the Chief Minister.

He suggested that the birth anniversary of the first Guru be observed in this manner every year thereafter.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 11:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU