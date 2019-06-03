US envoy in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

-
ALSO READ
Khalilzad to visit India to hold Afghan peace talks
US envoy to visit Afghanistan this week to facilitate peace process
US special envoy for Afghan peace visits Kabul
Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation embarks on a six-nation tour
India, US discuss Afghanistan peace process
-
US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad to hold meetings with Pakistan leadership and discuss the Afghan peace process.
After his arrival on Sunday, Khalilzad attended a Pakistan-US consultative meeting at the Foreign Office here in an effort for abiding peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, reports Geo News.
"Matters of mutual interest including the Afghan Peace process came under discussion In line with Prime Minister's vision, Pakistan reiterated its commitment for peace," said Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.
"It encouraged all sides to seize the moment to end the prolonged conflict through political settlement."
The US delegation met the civil and military leadership, while Khalizad is expected to later meet Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood during his visit.
Khalizad will travel to Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 31 to June 16, as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU