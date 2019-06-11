Delhi Capitals announce summer camps for school kids

(IPL) franchise Capitals, that had a stellar 2019 in which they finished third in the tournament, is focussing on the youth during the competitions off-season months. In an effort to encourage and unearth cricketing talent from the NCR region, the franchise is organising a series of summer camps this month.

The Capitals summer camps will kick-off at the RPL Academy in Ghaziabad for a duration of ten days, starting June 16. Speaking with the local press in Ghaziabad, bowler said: "This is a great initiative from There is no dearth of talent in this part of the country, and through these camps, children will have an opportunity to hone their talent, and even get to play in different tournaments. If they are good enough, they could end up getting picked for the state team, or even Delhi Capitals in the future."

Open to school children, both girls and boys, aged 6-17, camps will also be conducted in Delhi, and when schools are on summer vacation.

"Our objective is to give youngsters correct training and a professional set up as early as possible," said Vinod Sharma, who will be heading the training programme for the camps.

Delhi Capitals currently runs one academy at the in Dwarka, New Delhi, but is aiming to start a few more academies in the coming months. Teams from all academies are expected to take part in the proposed at the end of the year.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals reached the playoffs of the IPL this year for the first time since 2012. They finished third before eventually losing to Chennai Super Kings in the

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)