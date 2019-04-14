Delhi Capitals set 156-run target for Hyderabad

Despite valiant efforts by (40 off 24) and (45 off 40), Capitals could only score a modest 155/7 as host Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers bowled decently on a good batting track.

Asked to bat, Delhi's innings started on a poor note -- losing openers Prithvi Shaw (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (7) -- with just 20 runs on board in 3.2 overs. accounted for wickets of both the openers.

Munro, however, tried to anchor the innings and hammered most bowlers. But while trying to maintain a good run-rate, he lost his wicket to in the eighth over.

With Delhi on 69/3, and tried to stablise the ship, taking their side past the 100-run mark in 12 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar cut short Shreyas' stay as the Delhi tried to ramp a short delivery over the keeper but failed in execution. A slight edge off him was easily caught by

Just three ball later, Khaleel scalped his third, packing off Pant (23 off 19) in the 16th over. This left Delhi reeling at 127/5.

Delhi's lower middle-order -- (4 off 8), Keemo Paul (7 off 4), Axar Patel (unbeaten 14 off 11) and Kagiso Rabada (2 off 2) could only add 24 runs in the last three overs as Delhi failed to reach a big total.

For Hyderabad, Khaleed was the pick of the bowlers with 3/30, while Bhuvneshwar bagged two wickets.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 155/7 ( (45, 40; 3/30) vs

