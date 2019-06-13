Delhi: AIIMS resident docs on strike tomorrow, contingency plan issued

of the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has called for a strike on Friday in support of protesting doctors in West Bengal, following which hospital authorities issued a contingency plan for the smooth functioning of emergency

"Emergency services will function normally as the resident doctors will purportedly continue to work in the emergency services as per their scheduled duties," said AIIMS DK Sharma in an official statement issued.

"Inpatient ( and Private) wards patient care services, Labour Room and Maternity Operation Theatre (OT) and support services will function normally and will be supervised by the concerned faculty of hospital administration," it added.

While Out (OPD), radio-diagnosis and are scheduled to function on a restricted basis, will largely remain suspended on Friday, the authorities said.

Earlier today, resident doctors in AIIMS were seen donning helmets and bandages while attending to patients at the hospital, showing solidarity to protesting doctors in

The doctors held up placards which read, "We are not terrorists! We are doctors, we save you. #stopviolenceagainstdoctors. AIIMS residents stand with NRSMCH. #savethesavior #saveyourself. We demand a safe workplace."

This comes nearly four days after a junior doctor at Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) and Hospital in Kolkata was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

The incident has triggered protests from doctors in government hospitals across the country, demanding a safe working environment for medical practitioners.

