The Party government's flagship CCTV project, which is to start from Saturday in the national capital, has the deadline of April next year, while the city government has set September 2020 to be the deadline for providing free to Delhiites, according to the Outcome Budget.

Although both were AAP's poll promises when it came to power with a landslide victory in February 2015, it took the government over 4.5 years to get the projects off the ground.

The government will start the camera installation across the city from Saturday, after a long struggle with the Central government-appointed

Although the tenure will be over in February, the government has kept the deadline for the project completion until April 2020.

However, Chief Minister had claimed that the project is likely to be completed by December.

For providing to the city by installing 10,000 WiFi hotspots across the national capital, the government has set September 2020 to be the deadline, as per the Outcome Budget.

The government has kept the deadline for awarding the tender for the WiFi project as of December 31, 2019.

The expected date for commissioning of WiFi hotspots at the pilot stage is also kept for March 2020 -- after the tenure of the government will be over.

As per the Outcome Budget, the data limit per house will be 45 GB at a speed of 4 Mbps.

While the government is planning to install approximately 2,000 cameras per Assembly constituency in all 70 constituencies of to improve the security and safety of the citizens, it has planned to install 10,000 WiFi hotspots.

