AAP 'failed' to fulfil poll promises, says BJP; launches 'Kejriwal Bhagao, Delhi Bachao' campaign

The BJP launched its 'Kejriwal Bhagao, Bachao' campaign from Market on Wednesday here, with Union ministers and accusing the ruling of "failing" to fulfil its promises made to people of the national capital before coming to power.

The ministers flagged off a specially designed 'rath' that will tour the city "exposing the failures" of the government under Arvind Kejriwal, and highlighting the achievements of the at the Centre.

"The has completed four years in but its promises are yet to be fulfilled. People are saying remove Kejriwal and save Delhi," Goel said.

He said the rath will "expose the failures of the government in Delhi.

"A similar 'rath' will also tour the city to reveal with proof how it (AAP) has not bee able to meet the promises made before coming to power in Delhi."



Goel, a former of the BJP's Delhi unit, had earlier campaigned against the in his 'dhol andolan' by visiting slums in the city.

Singh also condemned the government for "not implementing" welfare schemes for people in Delhi.

