Delhi Government tells HC: Over 600 minors rescued from child labour

The Delhi Government on Friday informed the High Court it has rescued around 611 minors being used as child labourers during 2018-19.
Delhi Government, in a report, told a a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao that it has rescued around 611 children. Among them 587 has been restored to their families.
The court was hearing an application filed by NGO 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan' and associate organisation 'Save the Childhood Foundation' seeking implementation of the court's 2009 judgement to control and abolish child labour.
Around Rs 10.60 lakh, towards rehabilitation amount for children below 14 years of age has been recovered. It has also recovered over Rs 20 lakh as minimum wages from their employers.
The government also informed the court that it has arrested 43 employers and registered 63 cases of child labour.
NGOs' counsel and senior advocate H. S. Phoolka said there is more to be done for properly implementing the High Court's 2009 order on child labour.
